The Napoli coach after the elimination from the Italian Cup against Frosinone: “I don't like the way we ended the match. Leaving the starters on the bench sent a negative signal”

“I hope it's a lesson for the future, starting tomorrow we need to look ourselves in the face and change our tune.” Walter Mazzarri starts by apologizing after Napoli's elimination from the Italian Cup, overwhelmed at home 4-0 by Frosinone. “In the meantime, I want to apologize to the fans who helped us until the end: I'm sorry for them, they don't deserve it. I don't like the way we ended the match, tomorrow we'll all reflect together: we're about to concede goals on 'corner when you make substitutions, then there was the 2-0 incident but even there you have to 'be Napoli'. It's not good to end a match like this.”

big and not

—

Mazzarri's recrimination: “Having gone to the brink like this, being demoralized for having made two errors after having had a good match up until that point with those who play less… we feel like losing but not 4-0, we seemed like a team in which everyone it goes on its own.” The analysis focuses on the moment of the collapse, i.e. the entry onto the pitch of the top players who had started from the bench: “Probably the starters are less used to coming on. We play a lot, we had important games… I don't know if leaving them on the bench has given a negative signal. But keeping up with all the competitions is not easy. Ironically, we certainly did better when there were boys who played less, we could even have taken the lead. I was convinced we would win it at the end with the substitutions. Maybe we thought that we have already won it and we underestimated the danger. Losing like this at home without even having opposed it is not good.”