The coach of the Italian champions returns to winning ways in Fuorigrotta against Braga: “I expect further progress against Cagliari”

Gianluca Monti

December 13th – 00:01 – NAPLES

First goal of the season achieved, and this is the best news for Napoli given the depression the environment is experiencing due to a truly limping start to the championship. Walter Mazzarri returns to win in Fuorigrotta, the last time he did so as Napoli coach the stadium was still called San Paolo. “We had to earn the round of 16 and we did it, we were good at conceding little and not taking too many counterattacks from Braga's fast attackers – said the Napoli coach -. A team like mine, which won the scudetto a few months ago ago, she also found herself in psychological difficulty due to the results not arriving and now we are regaining self-esteem”.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

Naples more serene

—

In short, Mazzarri preaches and transmits serenity, which is what his group also needs: “I expect to see progress from a moral point of view starting from the match against Cagliari, we're starting to think about Saturday with confidence. I hope to admire as time goes by of time an increasingly balanced team as we have partly begun to see today.” The desire not to concede a goal was great and Mazzari appreciated it: “The boys were almost perfect in the non-possession phase. We are starting to feel the danger again, to be short and sometimes to recover the ball high up just like what happened in the last season. Natan was very good on the left, he will give us great satisfaction in the future. I have also seen progress from other individuals and with work we will be able to improve further.”

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED