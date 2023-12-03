Ten years later, Walter Mazzarri finds Maradona again. The last time was against Siena, in the penultimate championship of the 2012-13 season. These are the eleven lined up for the occasion, considering that the Azzurri were already certain of second place. Antonio Rosati, born in 1983, is today the goalkeeping coach of the Fiorentina youth team, the team where he finished his career. Previously he wore the shirts of Lecce, Sambenedettese, Napoli, Sassuolo, Perugia and Turin. In the seasons in blue (2011-13 and 2014-15) he was the second goalkeeper.