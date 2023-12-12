The coach on Napoli’s match against Braga leaves several scenarios open regarding the attacker who today flew to Morocco for the African Ballon d’Or: “Today was a day of relaxation, he did what he had to do”

Gianluca Monti

11 December 2023 (change at 11.32pm) – NAPLES

Accompanied by Juan Jesus, Walter Mazzarri presented the match against Braga showing serenity in view of a very important match for the Azzurri’s season and despite the fact that today Osimhen did not train as a group because he was busy in Morocco in the African Ballon d’Or award ceremony . “Today was a day of relaxation, he did what he had to do. Tomorrow I’ll talk to him and I’ll understand if he’s fit to start from the start. Tomorrow it’s essential first of all to get through the round – said the Tuscan coach -. The team he showed that he knows how to play football but he must find the balance of last season by avoiding conceding counterattacks and goals that Napoli didn’t concede last year. I have seen improvements and therefore I expect a solid, compact and concrete team against Braga because we have a goal to achieve. Tomorrow we don’t have to give anything away.”

NO SLIDES

—

To be solid, however, there is no need to change formation: “Unfortunately we are in difficulty on the left, possibly from Natan I expect a little more push because in Bragantino he did that role but in any case there is a bit of difficulty when you come from Brazil. However, Zanoli is also there but we just have to manage the ball with serenity because the team simply needs to find its certainties again. The defensive phase, especially for a team that attacks with many men like ours, must be perfect.” His Napoli is lacking precision because it lacks calm: “You can see that in some moments we are not calm, that’s why I say that we must feel solid to find the right serenity and never suffer. The team must not falter also because the goals at any time and can also be found from outside especially against crushed defenses. This is why against Braga who have excellent counter-attackers we will have to be careful not to disunite. Obviously we must respect them but think about winning and certainly not about the fact that we can also lose with a goal margin. I repeat, we will have to concede very little because then we almost always find goals. I would like to win and not concede goals”, Mazzarri clarified until he was exhausted.

SUCCESSFUL MEDICINE

—

Juan Jesus, as the true spokesperson for the group, spoke of a “growing Naples that is returning to what it was a few months ago because we are regaining confidence despite the difficult moment”, said the Brazilian defender. The former Roma player wants to dispel, together with his teammates, the Maradona “taboo”: “We want to return to success in front of our fans. We are trying to sort out some details with Mr. Mazzarri and you can see that the physical condition is also improving. the only medicine, however, is success because victories contribute to serenity in the group. Obviously we know that this year the expectations are high and that perhaps up to now we have shown a hint of satisfaction but now we need even greater commitment and patience in order to return to smile. What if we play tomorrow so as not to lose? Absolutely not, we want to win even if we know that Braga is an excellent team with fast players and very well organised.”

