For the VVD and PVV, a 'simple excuse' is not enough. “The Jewish community has been insulted, Enschede residents,” said VVD faction leader Malkis Jajan. “Does the mayor regret his additional demands?” he wanted to know. “If an ambassador from a friendly country comes by and takes the trouble to visit our city, the mayor has one job and that is to shake hands and have his photo taken when it is taken.” According to Jajan, there is nothing sensitive about that.