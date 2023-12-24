Through Reddit, user Schnoblin shared the story of how, for 3 years, he was doing one of the most tedious challenges in Old School Runescape, one of the oldest and most classic MMOs that exist: getting a Herblore cape as an Ultimate Ironmen.

A little context, in Old School Runescape there are different ways to play in the same way as when you choose a class, one of these modes is known as “Ultimate Ironman”, which is considered the most difficult in this MMO due to its large number. of restrictions.

In short, if you play this mode, you cannot trade or save items; If you die, you can't keep your most valuable items; you cannot receive or accept resources from NPCs; Your inventory is very limited, among other things. All of this makes it very difficult to gain experience and improve your character, so it is not recommended unless you are a tryhard.

Schnoblin's goal was to reach level 99 in Herblore, a skill that allows you to create potions using herbs and other ingredients as well as granting a cloak that shows you accomplished the feat, but obtaining it requires time and patience. If you try to do it in “Ultimate Ironman” it is even worse, since since you have a limited inventory, gathering all the resources necessary to make the potions and level up is a too slow process.

But, after 3 years, he achieved it and wanted to share all his experience with the players on a Reddit forum. “For some reason, I wanted to step up and do 'the worst' on this account (…) It was a fucking stupid goal, though,” he responded to another user.

Despite everything, he affirms that he does not regret having done it: “The process is slow, but it is very interesting. It's not the kind of grind where you're locked in a room clicking 500,000 times on a small object so that the bar slowly fills up (…) I learned a TON about the game trying to figure out how to collect the herbs.” .

Of course, he assured that the challenge was not at all easy to reach level 99 while at the same time trying not to max out other skills. “It was tedious, very tedious. “It's notoriously difficult to get a good amount of Herblore experience without getting it in other skills.”

Now that the goal is achieved, Schnoblin has already set his eyes on his next challenge: obtaining the Herblore and Infernal capes on the same account, to which one person responded: “What is your username? “I’m going to report you for harming yourself.”

What do you think, what is the most difficult challenge you managed to achieve in a video game?

