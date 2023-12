After the defeat against Juve, Osimhen’s 5-1 gesture represents that very Neapolitan propensity to live in the past, being content. But sport is lived in the present…

In the hands of Victor Osimhen who, after the defeat, reminds the Stadium and the Juventus fans of last season’s 5-1, there is all the explicitness of the “May era” syndrome. The very Neapolitan propensity to live in the past, creating an isolating bubble with respect to the present, making do.