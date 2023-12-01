An unexpected failure and a comeback have been the keys to the new duel in El Rosco between Moisés and Óscar. The Rioja native had a setback in the first lap that decisively marked his strategy. He has ended up suffering a program that began with one of his biggest scares in Pasapalabra: failing in the Blue Chair even before the candidate. At times, he has come close to being eliminated.

The drama did not lead to a surprise and, afterwards, Moisés was able to reach El Rosco even with thirteen seconds ahead of Óscar. However, time has not been a determining factor this time. The test had its turning point in the mistake that the veteran contestant had in the M.

Although he was ahead on the scoreboard throughout the first round, which he completed with 19 hits, that failure hampered him and he had to change his tactics. This is what later led him to take risks and put the G in red as well. And what has influenced him to, when he reaches 21 letters in green, decide to stand.

In this way, Moisés has left his destiny in the hands of Óscar, who has moved at a slower pace. In fact, he was left alone with Roberto Leal when he was still going for the T in the first round and with 13 hits. His mission is a comeback of eight hits to win. Relive this tense finale in the video!