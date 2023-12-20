The operation allowed the immediate blocking of the illegal flow of IPTVs and the live streaming sites of the most well-known television platforms

Twenty-one people under investigation and immediate blocking of the illegal flow of IPTVs and live streaming sites (over 50 thousand users blocked) of the most well-known television platforms. This is the outcome of an operation coordinated by the DDA of the Catania Prosecutor's Office against the “pezzotti”, television piracy. Numerous cyber security operations centers of the postal police were involved in searches and seizures regarding the activities of a criminal association that would have had monthly profits of several million.

THE INVESTIGATIONS

The investigations led to the discovery of a criminal association with promoters distributed throughout the country and abroad, “having as its aim – we read in the press release issued by the Prosecutor's Office – the constant distribution of live programming and content to a very high number of users on demand protected by television rights, owned by the most well-known television platforms such as Sky, Dazn, Mediaset, Amazon prime, Netflix through the illegal IPTV system, with monthly profits of several million euros”.

INVESTIGATED THROUGHOUT ITALY

The illicit conduct, the note from the Catania DDA further explains, was “consumed over a long period of time and was interrupted thanks to the ongoing operation”. To evade investigations, the suspects allegedly “made use of encrypted messaging applications, fictitious identities and false documents also used to register telephone accounts, credit cards, television subscriptions and server rental”. There are currently 21 people under investigation, between Catania, Messina, Syracuse, Cosenza, Alessandria, Naples, Salerno, Reggio Emilia, Pisa, Lucca, Livorno and Bari, against whom the Catania Prosecutor's Office charges, in various capacities, the crimes of association for crimes of a transnational nature aimed at the dissemination of television schedules with conditional access, damage to information, data and computer programs, unauthorized access to an IT system, computer fraud.