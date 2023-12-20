We've reached the Christmas holidays, but Max Verstappen doesn't want to stop and every opportunity is a good one to drive something.

The Formula 1 World Champion, who a few weeks ago put another triumphant season in the archive which saw him win the championship with Red Bull, once again wore his helmet, gloves and suit when he went to Portimao for a private test.

Waiting for him was not a single-seater from the Milton Keynes team, but rather the Ferrari 296 GT3 that the Dutchman sponsored this year in the GT World Challenge Europe and in the DTM, developed by the Emil Frey Racing team.

Father Jos and the driver who assists the latter, Thierry Vermeulen, who raced with the 296 GT3 in this year and whose father is Max's manager, also went to Portugal with him, in a crossroads of friendships and professional ties who gave life to the Verstappen.com Racing project.

A few months ago the 'flying Dutchman' of the circus himself had explained how the initiative was born, which within a few years aims to have its own team active in the world of GT.

Photo by: Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

“At the moment it is an initial phase, with Verstappen.com Racing we sponsor and support the competitive activities of several people close to me through consultancy and advice – explains Max on his website – It all started with the simulated races of Team Redline. Many still think that simulation racing is unprofessional, but it is a serious sport and I invest many hours in it, to prepare and beat everyone else.”

“For now we are also involved with Thierry Vermeulen in the DTM and the GTWC Europe Sprint, and with my father in rally races, but the goal is to create our own racing team. We will start with the GT3 class and see how it goes.”

Photo by: Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen, Ferrari 296 GT3

Among other things, Verstappen has already set up his own with the Redline team which takes part in simulator races; a first stage which with today's systems could lead to the actual track.

“If I do something, I want to do it well. I always want to win: even in this. The goal is to move from virtual GT3 racing, so that not only can we access kart racing, which is very expensive at the moment “.

“SIM Racing, in comparison, is much cheaper, and this transition is possible. It has already happened in the past, of course, but never effectively, for a number of reasons. If you do everything professionally, I think you will can build a great racing career with sim racing.”

“Not all members of the simulation team can get into a real racing car, but the guys I see potential in I want to help them by creating my own GT3 team. I think GT3 is a beautiful class, where you can have great races endurance”.

“I don't like a junior class for single-seaters. With Formula 3 or Formula 2 you have very little time available in the car and it costs too much. In the GT3 class you take part in more races, but the atmosphere is different, more relaxed.”

Photo by: Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen, Thierry Vermeulen

Max also recently reiterated that the 24h of Le Mans remains his goal for the future, so having a personal team could one day guarantee a path that will lead him to contest the French Classic of the FIA ​​WEC.

“You never know how these things will go, but the ambition to do something in GT is always there. It depends on how many good people we have in the team and how much experience there is, but it would be wonderful if we could continue to grow until reach the highest level of endurance racing.”

“Le Mans is wonderful and yes, I would love to do it. It would be beautiful, right? So… who knows! But at the moment we are very busy on the front of setting up a GT team and the next step will be to have it in the flesh.”

“2024 is too close, but I want to get it started as soon as possible. A GT3 team in 2025 should be feasible, the idea is to field two cars. We are in full swing. The planning phase is over, we are already moving and taking action “.

Photo by: Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen, Jos Verstappen

The only thing Verstappen rules out for now is putting on headphones and following his team from the wall. Because the desire to race remains very strong and at his street age he has a lot of it ahead of him in Formula 1, so initially it's better to follow things from behind the scenes.

“I don't see myself as Christian Horner. But I want to know everything and be involved in all decisions, give advice and be physically present at the races from time to time, if this fits well with my calendar. It's very important to put the right people in the positions right. I see myself in a consultancy role, where I can be very critical.”

“What would I be like as Team Principal? I don't think I'm similar to Christian or Günther Steiner, I think I'm like my father. When I was little, I always thought 'I'm not like my father'. But the older I get, the more I think I'm like him! how much energy I put into doing well, how much seriousness I put into it and how much time I dedicate to it; for the constant drive for perfection that he passed on to me. In the end, these are good qualities, I think.”

“There are many talented people in the world, but also many very lazy people. It is almost always the hardest workers who reap the rewards, those who are content with second and third place fall out of favor, while those who hate being third or second , who keep pushing and never give up, they will make it.”

“For my team I always want people who fight for things more than others. You can also see this in Red Bull. We are looking for the right people, not only me, but also my father. It's nice to be able to involve him in this project too. And he thinks it's great.”

“He is already driving in rallies with Verstappen.com Racing, but it is logical that his role will go beyond that. We are still finalizing the details, but a mentor role would suit him perfectly and he is open to this position.”