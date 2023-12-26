A rental company refused to give a 26-year-old one of their expensive rental cars because of potential damage. It's silly when it turns out that the 26-year-old in question is three-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen.

In companies, rules should actually be rules, but it is precisely the use of the human touch in very exceptional cases that can make the difference in companies. For example, a Sixt employee in Portugal had to stand firm not to give a 26-year-old boy a Mercedes-AMG (presumably a GT or GT S) rental car. This car is part of the fleet of sports cars and to deter bad pilots you must be 30 years old due to driving experience.

Max Verstappen

But what if the 26-year-old in question is Max Verstappen? Sixt will then not deviate from their policy. In other words: a Sixt employee had to tell Max Verstappen that he is too young and inexperienced to drive a 500 hp Mercedes, while he is a multiple world champion in a car with twice that power and a much higher top and cornering speed. Here's where that human touch could have been appropriate.

Refused

The scene took place in the Algarve in Portugal, where Max wanted to celebrate a nice (Christmas) weekend with family and friends. This included a batch of nice cars, including a Mercedes-AMG GT. Under the guise 'rules are rules', Sixt really couldn't do anything for him. Nice: instead of being a diva who was lifted over a horse, Max accepted the policy and his manager was given the AMG. Max was given a BMW with a top speed of 155 miles per hour (250 km/h), which model is not stated.

Excuses

Quite a mistake on Sixt's part, but a spokesperson responded sportingly. “The employees at our location in Portugal have followed the protocol regarding the rules of our insurers. Our customer-friendly alternative of offering a suitable vehicle for Mr Verstappen was accepted. We realize that there are circumstances where the rules create inappropriate situations and this was one of them. Our apologies to Mr Verstappen: he can rent any car from us because we do not doubt his driving skills or experience for a moment.” (via The Sun)

