Max Verstappen was virtually unaffected by the competition in 2023. Okay, Verstappen had to step up his game in a number of races and he was defeated in Singapore. The other times Verstappen met someone, it was to put this driver on a lap. This could be different next year. Verstappen thinks McLaren is Red Bull’s biggest competitor in 2024.

The NOS asks Verstappen which team he expects the most from in 2024. Verstappen: ‘That is very difficult to estimate. Every weekend it was a different team that showed just as well. McLaren, for example, seemed to have everything on track for a while, but then had a dip again. They seem to know which way to go and good people work there.’

McLaren had a mixed season

The team from Woking started last season in a dramatic manner. The car did not work at all and in the first two races Norris and Piastri did not get further than seventeenth and fifteenth place. Things are already going a lot better from Australia, but the big breakthrough will only come in Austria. Norris drives the improved version of the car there for the first time. That update appears to work great.

Norris takes fourth place in Austria. After Piastri also gets the new version of the car, things only get better. At the home race at Silverstone, the McLarens even make it difficult for Verstappen. The result is P2 and P4 and one race later, Norris is second again in Hungary and Piastri fifth. The papaya orange is still on the podium in Japan and Qatar. In Qatar, Piastri even wins the sprint race.

Verstappen thinks that other teams are also participating at the front: ‘They will also want to win again at Mercedes and Ferrari also knows what they have to do.’ The three-time champion expects the competition to be better than in 2023. ‘It will automatically be closer together. You also saw it in qualifying this past season: it was not always easy,” says the driver.