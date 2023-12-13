Carta sings: a season of 21 victories out of 22 grand prix contested would be enough to define Red Bull Racing’s 2023 season in less than one line. The RB19 was a practically perfect machine, stuck for just a moment in Singapore, but buried the problem in no time at all, leaving a crumb to its opponents and humiliating them in terms of everything else.

And yet… Yet even perhaps the most dominant single-seater in the history of Formula 1 had and still has flaws. Max Verstappen, three-time world champion and star of a perhaps unrepeatable season, admitted he hopes for the RB20. In what sense it is easy to say: the new single-seater will have to eliminate, or significantly reduce, some problems that the RB19s had during the past season.

“I don’t think we can talk about percentages or anything about things to change, but there are always things we can improve,” began the 3-time world champion.

“We know that the car was dominant, very dominant, but we also saw some problems, some weak points where I think we can do better on the next car. We are working on this.”

Several opponents – including Lewis Hamilton – have pointed out that Red Bull has not made any major changes to the RB19 from August onwards. Christian Horner, team principal of the world constructors’ champion team, believes that the team has pushed hard to improve the RB19 due to the fact that the technical regulations will remain more or less the same next season.

“I think that, with stable regulations, all our opponents will come closer to us and converge on the same single-seater concepts. We saw this at various times during the past season. So, for us, it is essential to continue to evolve.”

“I think that all aspects of the RB19 are analyzed to evolve into the RB20, hoping to make it even stronger. Because I am sure that our opponents will do everything to improve significantly compared to 2023.”

Verstappen then spoke about the expectations linked to the RB20 and the 2024 season. It is almost unrealistic to repeat the dominant 2023 season, but the goal of Red Bull and the 26-year-old Dutchman remains to fight for the titles and have a competitive car.

“Realistically 2024 won’t be much better than the season we just finished, but I think it’s not always about trying to win 20 races.”

“It’s also about trying to improve yourself and the car. And if next year we have a better RB20 than the RB19 and we can still fight for the World Championships, but we only win 10 races, that will be fine too.”

“It’s just that the competition around us has been quite mixed. One weekend there was one team, the next another. So I expect that next year the opponents will have learned a lot with this regulation, given that it will be practically unchanged”, concluded a cryptic Verstappen.

