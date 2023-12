James McCaffreythe actor who voiced Max Payne and also voiced Alex Casey in Alan Wake 2, Remedy's masterpiece, died Sunday after a battle with cancer. This was confirmed by the Variety newspaper, which you can reach at this link.

McCaffrey has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, TMZ reported, which first reported the actor's passing. Before his career in voice acting in video games, McCaffrey has been a film and television actor for more than thirty years.