Mattia Drudi is officially an Aston Martin Racing driver starting from the 2024 season.

After last Monday's announcement of the renewal with Marco Sørensen, the English company has also revealed the names of its other bearers who will be used in the GT programs, also in view of the debut of the Hypercar in 2025.

The man from Romagna had already said goodbye to Audi Sport about ten days ago and next year we will see him on board the Vantage GT3 Evo.

“I am honored to join Aston Martin as a factory driver. I look forward to being part of a program from such an iconic manufacturer in motorsport, with its incredible history of success and its great ambitions for the foreseeable future “, said the 2023 GT World Challenge Europe Champion.

“I feel like this is the right environment to grow as a driver and to fight together to achieve prestigious victories in the most important races in the world. The effort that AMR is putting into next year's Vantage program is really promising and I can't wait to start 2024″.

In addition to Drudi, Aston Martin has signed David Pittard and Henrique Chaves among the new entries for 2024, joining the aforementioned Sørensen, Nicki Thiim, Jonny Adam, Ross Gunn, Valentin Hasse-Clot and veteran Darren Turner.

All the commitments of these guys will be announced later, with Sørensen for now the only one certain of getting on board the Vantage GT3 Evo entered by D'Station Racing in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship for the LMGT3 Class.

“Joining Aston Martin is the realization of a dream – declared Pittard – If you look at who wins endurance races, they are usually factory drivers, so thinking in the long term, I knew that to achieve my career goals I would also have to become official, finding a House that had the same plans as me”.

Chaves adds: “Having the opportunity to represent this iconic brand as an official driver means everything to me.”

Adam Carter, Aston Martin's head of endurance racing, comments: “As we prepare to begin a new era for Aston Martin in endurance racing, with the advent of newly developed evolutions of our Aston Martin Vantage GT3 and GT4 platforms, and of course the Valkyrie Hypercar program which will become reality in 2025, we have assembled an ultra-competitive professional driver line-up.”

“This group of drivers knows how to win and is expert at extracting every ounce of performance from a GT car, while harnessing the tenacity needed to win at this level.”