As has been expected for some time, Mattia Drudi also joins the platoon of drivers who will leave Audi Sport and undertake new challenges in 2024.

The choice of the Ingolstadt company to close all GT programs in favor of landing in Formula 1 from 2026 has had repercussions on the careers and lives of those who have spent themselves without limits behind the wheel of the R8 LMS GT3.

The last in the order is precisely the boy from Romagna, who after winning the title of the GT World Challenge Europe-Sprint Cup with the Tresor-Orange 1 car paired with Ricardo Feller, bids farewell to the Four Rings.

While waiting for official announcements (some rumors send him to Aston Martin), here is the greeting that Drudi published for Audi Sport, retracing his adventure with the German brand.

Photo by: SRO

#40 Tresor Orange 1, Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II: Ricardo Feller, Mattia Drudi

“After five fantastic seasons together, from next year I will no longer be an official Audi Sport driver. My adventure began in 2018 as a boy who, thanks to Audi Sport Italia, had the opportunity to test himself during the test for young DTM drivers in Jerez. That test also transformed my passion into my work”, says Drudi.

“My life changed and since then I have never stopped growing and learning, day after day, race after race.

Along this journey I have met hundreds of people, many of whom have become true friends and a second family.”

“I have been privileged to be involved in programs such as Formula E, the start of the LMDh project and of course the countless days aboard our R8. I leave as a grown man who still has the desire to prove what he is capable, with the desire to learn new things and have new experiences. I leave with two titles, many podiums and, above all, many good memories.”

“Thank you to Chris Reinke, Dirk Spohr, Rolf Michl, Dieter Gass, Allan McNish and everyone I had the pleasure of working with. All Audi employees, but also all team members and teammates I met! Thank you to everyone who made that shy young boy who I am today. I have always worn the ‘Four Rings’ with pride and they will always have a special place in my heart!”