The death at the age of 54 of Matthew Perry, the star of the hit sitcom Friends, shocked the entire world. The actor was found dead on October 28 in his Los Angeles hot tub.

What happened?

According to the autopsy report, Matthew Perry died from the acute effects of ketamine. Ketamine is a medication often used to manage pain and certain mental health problems. In the actor's case, ketamine caused cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression.

Matthew Perry had been receiving ketamine therapy for depression and anxiety in the months before his death. However, it is unclear how often he received such treatments. In addition to the effects of ketamine, Perry's death is also attributed to drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine. Buprenorphine is a prescription medication given to people receiving treatment for opioid addiction.

An actor who gave us hours of entertainment.

Matthew Perry was born in Williamstown, Massachusetts, in 1969. His acting career began in the 1980s, and his most famous role was as Chandler Bing on Friends. The series aired from 1994 to 2004 and was a worldwide success. He also starred in films such as Foolish Love (1998), The Whole Nine Yards (2000) and 17 Again (2009).

Matthew Perry's Friends co-stars released a statement shortly after his passing in honor of their friend. The series is currently available on HBO Max and deserves a viewing for new generations of viewers, because it has not lost any of the freshness and humor it had.

