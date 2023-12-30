The death of Matthew Perry, beloved star of “Friends”, left a series of speculations. His body was found in the hot tub at his home in Los Angeles, California, sparking interest due to his historical substance abuse.

Despite initial police reports that no traces of drugs were found in his home, the autopsy revealed the presence of ketamine, an anesthetic used in minor interventions. The Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed: “The cause of death of actor Matthew Langford Perry, 54, was the acute effects of ketamine,” classifying it as an accidental death due to coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine. , used to treat opioid addiction.

In his 2022 memoir, Perry shared his journey to quit drugs, a journey that cost him $9 million. However, according to the British media “DailyMail”, she found a way to maintain her addiction through dating applications, attending meetings with young women despite having a nursing team available 24/7.

According to sources, Perry met women through dating apps like Raya, where, according to an insider, young people between 21 and 25 years old provided him with drugs, mainly Oxycontin, and obtained illicit substances from former girlfriends. This raises the question of whether he was ever truly clean.

It is detailed that, during his encounters with love interests, Perry would request substances by saying, “Can you bring me something?” Although she claimed to need pain medications, it is speculated that she burned them to consume them, since the nurses or companions in her home did not have the same search permits as in a rehabilitation institution.

Despite stable moments in his life, Perry experienced relapses and weaknesses due to his addiction. His book, a narrative of his personal struggle, according to one witness, was an attempt to script the life he wanted. The autopsy revealed ketamine in his system, although unrelated to recent therapeutic sessions, suggesting possible addiction to the drug.

Various sources told “DailyMail” that Perry fell in love with the dissociative effects of ketamine, seeking to escape the pain of reality. Although Perry's family has not publicly addressed these details, the story continues to shed light on the persistent challenges of addiction.

SV

