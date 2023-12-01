The President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, today promulgated the law containing the provisions regarding the ban on the production and placing on the market of food and feed consisting of, isolated or produced from cell or tissue cultures deriving from vertebrate animals, as well as ban on the denomination of meat for processed products containing vegetable proteins.

The Government – the Quirinale informs in a note – sent the provision accompanying it with a letter which notified the notification of the bill to the European Commission and with the commitment to comply with any observations that may be formulated by the Commission under the notification procedure.