Universal is eager for Matt Damon to return to the new Jason Bourne saga film they are preparing, and the actor has already revealed the condition that the sequel has to meet for him to be in it.

Seven years after Jason Bourne premiered in theaters, Universal has announced the development of a new movie of the franchise, which will be managed by Edward Berger (No news at the front).

For the moment the details of the new installment are kept in the most absolute secret. What has been revealed is that Universal is interested in having Matt Damon return to the franchise as the titular character.

It's no wonder the studio wants its actor star, since the only installment in which he does not participate, The Bourne Legacy (with Jeremy Renner as the protagonist), turned out to be the worst film of the entire saga.

The big uncertainty right now lies in whether or not Damon is willing to return to the franchise. Although it seems that the interpreter has no problem being Jason Bourne again, has made clear a condition for him to agree to participate in the next film.

The condition that the new Jason Bourne sequel must meet for Matt Damon to return

In an interview conducted a few years ago (via Screen Rant), Matt Damon addresses the possibility of returning to the Jason Bourne saga and is very clear about his condition to be back.

“It would have to be a pretty incredible story to get us all back on the horse“, comments the actor, so Edward Berger and those responsible for the script of the new Jason Bourne movie have to come up with a good plot if they want their star actor to return to the franchise.

Of course, it is possible that the actor has decided to change his mind and focus on other projects, but Universal will surely do everything possible to convince Matt Damon to return as Jason Bourne. Would you like to see Damon again in the next installment of the saga?

