Dane A. Davis editor and sound designer of The Matrix (1999) will receive a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Reel Awards

Sound editor and designer Dane A. Davis, winner of an Oscar for his work on the first 1999 Matrix film, will receive the Motion Picture Sound Editors Lifetime Achievement Award during the 71st Annual Golden Reel Awards in the organization, which will be held on March 3 at the Wilshire Ebell Theater in Los Angeles.

“With his work on The Matrix, Dane Davis set a new standard for how to use sound to create worlds, add impact to stories and stir audiences’ emotions,” said MPSE President Mark Lanza. “Since then, he has continued to innovate in feature films, animation, television and other media. “We are excited to recognize his unique achievements with our annual Career Achievement Award.”

Davis has been a sound designer and editor for over 40 years with over 180 credits in film, television and games. Along with his Oscar for The Matrix, he has won four MPSE Golden Reel Awards along with nine additional nominations, as well as a BAFTA Award (also for The Matrix) and two Emmy Award nominations.

Frequent collaborator of the Wachowski sisters

Warner Bros Discovery

A frequent collaborator with the Wachowski sisters, he has supervised the sound for all the films in the Matrix series, including 2021’s Matrix Resurrections, as well as Speed ​​Racer, Sense8, Bound, and Jupiter Ascending. Other recent supervisory credits include Reptile, Expats, Retribution, Allen v Farrow, Jupiter’s Legacy, Messiah, The Day the Earth Stood Still, 8-Mile and Ender’s Game. He also contributed sound design to 24 films, including Black Adam last year.

His previous credits include Defending Your Life, Cabin in the Woods, Ghost Rider, Gotti, Drugstore Cowboy, Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, Forever Young, Romeo Is Bleeding and Boogie Nights. He is also an accomplished voice actor, including the character of Morph in Treasure Planet and The Animatrix.

Davis also founded and ran Danetracks, a company that produced highly creative sound for a wide range of projects and mentored many young people into audio post-production careers through its internship program.

The MPSE Career Achievement Award recognizes sound artists who have distinguished themselves by meritorious work as individuals and contributors to the art of sound for feature films, television and games, and by setting an example of excellence for others. Past winners include Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, 2023 winner, Anthony “Chic” Ciccolini, III, Dennis Drummond, Cece Hall, Stephen H. Flick, John Paul Fasal, Harry Cohen, Richard King, Skip Lievsay, Randy Thom, Larry Singer , Walter Murch, and George Watters II.

