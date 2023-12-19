The French are thirteenth in Ligue 1. Among the most important players are the former Roma and Theate, but also Bourigeaud and Kalimuendo, the 2002 striker

Alessandro Grandesso

December 18, 2023 (change at 3.13pm) – Paris

It was supposed to be the year of confirmations, if not of the great leap to make sense of the last season experienced in constant growth. Instead, something went wrong already in the summer and in the autumn Bruno Genesio was sacked. In his place, a “young” acquaintance: the 43 year old Julien Stephan who left Rennes a couple of years ago. In essence, the quality is there, but it needs to be given a coherent form.

the path

—

In difficulty in Ligue 1, at ease in group F, finishing in second place and just one point behind Villarreal. The year of the Bretons is a complete paradox as they only lost to the Spaniards, thus losing their best place in the last round. But given the corporate shake-ups, it is a goal that must warn every opponent, regardless of the current championship ranking (13th).

the coach

—

He has never been a top-level player, but football is still in his blood. Indeed, in his DNA, given that his father is the vice coach of France, Guy. However, Julien Stephan built his career on the bench on his own at Rennes, starting from the bottom, with the youth and reserves before joining the first team in 2018. And with him, Rennes immediately qualified for the first once in the round of 32 of the Europa League, winning the French Cup after 48 years and arriving in the Champions League. It's difficult to repeat yourself, even more so to do better.

the star

—

In Rennes, the young people trained at home are always valorised, and then sold at a high price, from Dembélé to Camavinga, passing through Tel. Today it is the turn of the 2005 Doué and Belocian, but the real star is Matic, born in '88 who arrived at summer surprise from Roma, after 8 years of Premiership, for bringing quality, order and experience to the middle of the pitch.

how he plays

—

It's difficult to give clear indications for a team that changed coach only a month ago. Also because with Genesio Rennes had developed a reputation as an aggressive and eye-pleasing team. Stephan could pay more attention to the matter, to close ranks and remedy a season already in the balance.

(3-4-3) Mandanda, Wooh, Balochian, Theate; Bourigeaud, Santamaria, Matic, Truffert; Gouiri, Kalimuendo, Terrier.

