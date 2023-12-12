Mathias Vicherat, the director of Sciences Po, one of the most prestigious French universities, has announced that he will temporarily leave his post following some allegations of domestic violence for which he was recently questioned by the police. In recent days, Science Po students had organized demonstrations to ask for his resignation: Vicherat said that he will withdraw from his position for a period whose duration will be decided by the institute’s governing bodies.

Vicherat is 45 years old and was questioned by the police following some mutual accusations that he and his ex-partner, the documentary filmmaker Anissa Bonnefont, had exchanged: she had accused him of throwing her to the ground during an argument, and he she had accused of slapping him. The two were interviewed by the police separately and released, for now without any charges. It is the second scandal to hit Sciences Po, after the resignation in 2021 of the previous director Frédéric Mion, accused of having covered up allegations of child abuse made against the president of the board of directors.

