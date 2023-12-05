loading…

Reading and mathematics abilities in teenagers have decreased drastically. Photo/Reuters

WASHINGTON – Teenagers’ math and reading skills are experiencing an unprecedented decline in many countries and school closures due to COVID-19 are just one of the reasons.

The Paris-based Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said it had seen its sharpest decline in performance since 2000 when it began its usually quarterly tests of reading, math and science skills on 15-year-olds.

Nearly 700,000 young people took the two-hour test last year in 38 mostly OECD member and 44 non-member OECD countries for the latest study, which is closely watched by policymakers as the largest international comparison of educational performance.

Compared with the last test conducted in 2018, reading performance fell by an average of 10 points in OECD countries, and by 15 points in mathematics, a decline equivalent to three-quarters of a year’s learning scores.

“While more than half of the 81 countries surveyed experienced declines, Germany, Iceland, the Netherlands, Norway and Poland experienced sharp declines in mathematics scores,” said the OECD, reported by Reuters.

On average across the OECD, one in four 15-year-olds are rated as having low performance in math, reading and science, meaning they cannot use basic algorithms or interpret simple text, the study found.

“COVID may have played a certain role, but I wouldn’t overstate it,” OECD education director Andreas Schleicher said at a news conference.

“There are underlying structural factors that will likely become a permanent feature of our education system that policymakers must take seriously.”

Countries that provided additional teacher support during COVID-19 school closures scored better and outcomes were generally better in countries that had easy access for teachers to special support.