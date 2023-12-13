They were teammates: “Di Mourinho has the audacity that is not imprudence: he will soon arrive in a big club”

The expression is very overused: “he was already a coach on the pitch”. Marco Materazzi, we won't use you to talk about your former treble-winning partner Thiago Motta. But we ask you: did you imagine that you would have a parable like this? “How can you not imagine it from someone who made the team turn around without touching the ball? He and Cambiasso did it, and you could bet that they would have had that future because they were metronomes inside, responsible for everything that happened in the middle of the pitch. Cuchu hasn't had the right opportunity yet, that he likes it one hundred percent, but he would be very ready. Just as Chivu and Stankovic were ready: where they work, they leave something.”