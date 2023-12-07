The Game Awards 2023, the most popular awards gala of the year, will begin in a matter of hours and very soon we will know all the winners. It is expected that there will also be interesting announcements and other surprises. Of course, an unexpected guest threatens to make his triumphant return.

At last year’s ceremony, the GOTY winner was ELDEN RING. Hidetaka Miyazaki and other creatives FromSoftware They went on stage to receive their award and give a few words of thanks. At the end of the speech, a mysterious young man took the microphone to nominate Bill Clinton.

The moment generated confusion and quickly became a trend. Shortly after, the presenter Geoff Keighley He reported through his social networks that the invader was arrested. After days of much speculation, it was learned that the subject who sneaked onto the stage is called Matan Even, barely 15 years old.

Video: TOP 5 – Games that stole their nomination for Game of the Year

The child Bill Clinton hints that he will be at The Game Awards 2023

Of course, the moment starring the young Matan Even will go down in the history of the popular awards ceremony. With the 2023 edition just around the corner, people remembered it and fear that something similar will happen. With any luck, tonight’s gala will be free of invaders.

However, infamous kid Bill Clinton took to his social media to share what appears to be a declaration of intent. Will he make an appearance in The Game Awards 2023?

On December 6, Geoff Keighley recalled that the awards ceremony will take place this Thursday. In an unexpected way, the young invader responded to that video with a brief message that caught the attention of the internet: “see you tomorrow, Geoff.” So it seems that he is threatening to return in TGA 2023.

Will Matan Even be at The Game Awards 2023? The young man threatens to return

Of course, Matan Even will have a harder time getting to the stage if he actually attends the event. Recently, the presenter of the gala confirmed in a question and answer session that they reinforced security measures to prevent a repeat of last year’s incident.

Unfortunately, Geoff Keighley has experience with invaders. In the Opening Night Live of gamescom 2023another guy came on stage and interrupted the speech to say that “Bill Clinton wants to play GTA 6.”

But tell us, do you think Matan Even will dare to appear at the event? Let us read you in the comments.

Click here to read more news related to The Game Awards 2023.

Video: Games that DESERVED TO WIN Game of the Year

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente