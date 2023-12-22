loading…

A number of people hide when the shooter acts at a university in Prague, Czech, December 21 2023. Photo/news boston

PRAGUE – Czech police have revealed the identity of the perpetrator of the mass shooting that killed 14 people in Prague on Thursday (21/12/2023).

The killer, identified by police as David Kozak, was a 24-year-old student. He is suspected of killing his father in his hometown of Kladno on Thursday before traveling to the Czech capital on a suicide mission.

Czech media later named the shooter as David Kozak and published his photo.

Police Chief Martin Vondrasek said, “Kozak made a number of posts on social media before his rampage and were inspired by similar horrific events abroad,” without disclosing further details.

“The killer said he wanted to kill himself,” said Vondrasek.

However, Czech media discovered screenshots of a Telegram account that Kozak apparently opened earlier this month.

In a Russian-language post on December 9, Kozak allegedly stated he would use the platform as “a diary as I move towards the school shooting.”

In a series of updates on December 10, the poster introduced himself as “David” and said he “wanted to commit a school shooting and possibly commit suicide.”

He named Russian school shooters Alina Afanaskina and Ilnaz Galyaviev as his inspiration for his killing spree.