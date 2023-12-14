Maserati goes electric, and does it in style. Under the name 'Folgore', it has created an entire sub-range under electric power, which will offer a purely electric variant of all its new models. They start with the all-powerful GranTurismo Folgore, but the more accessible is of course the electric version of the Grecale SUV… Or at least a little bit.

Lots of power, lots of equipment, lots of money

Maserati has placed its Grecale Folgore in the configurator, with a price tag of at least 123,650 euros. The price is of course not very surprising when you look at the specifications of the EV. This means you immediately get two electric motors that, with their 550 hp and 820 Nm, even surpass the top version with a combustion engine: the Grecale Trofeo. The Folgore does take a little longer to complete a 0-to-100 sprint — 4.1 seconds instead of 3.8 — thanks to its greater weight. In exchange, however, you do get a battery of no less than 105 kWh, which should allow you to drive up to 487 kilometers when fully charged.

Those specifications are not the only reason why the Grecale Folgore is quite pricey, as evidenced by its extensive basic equipment. To start with, Maserati drapes it as standard in 'Bianco Astro' metallic paint and mounts 20-inch rims with bronze-colored brake calipers behind them. Inside you will find electrically adjustable sports seats in black leather with bronze-colored accents and carbon fiber trim parts. In terms of equipment and infotainment, almost everything is immediately available; You can only pay extra for, say, heated rear seats and seat ventilation… And of course for a range of Fuoriserie personalizations, so the price can of course still rise.