Masahiro Sakurai, creator of Kirby, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Kid Icarus Uprising for Nintendo, confirms that he is still working on creating video games.

Masahiro Sakuraithe “freelance” creator of Kirby y Super Smash Bros., has been away from the public eye as a video game creator for a few years, since Super Smash Bros. Ultimate ended (the last DLC came out in November 2021), but exposing his thoughts on an elaborate YouTube channel.

In the channel's latest video, published on December 26, Sakurai reflects on why some famous creators, of video games or whatever, They change professions and seem to “disappear”.

But it is not exactly his case, since he continues working creating video games, as he says at the end of the video (via @Stealth).

“In my case, I'm still creating games for the moment and I also make this YouTube channel. “I've never done anything like this before, so in a way you could say I haven't sat still either.”

Sakurai already hinted before that he could work with Nintendo again

Sakurai has not said what kind of games he works on, if they are for Nintendo, if they are in collaboration with other indie studios, if they are for Switch, PC…

After the titanic work of Smash Bros. Ultimate and its DLC, Sakurai decided to retire for a while, and on his YouTube channel I sounded a bit pessimistic about Smash Bros.saying that perhaps the Smash Bros. saga could not continue with a game as big as Ultimate, which has more than 80 characters.

But in a recent video, from Summer 2023, it sounded a little different: “What will happen next after Smash Bros. Ultimate? One option would be to separate the series itself from the original creator. But for now, at least, I can't imagine a Smash Bros. title without me, he noted.”

Sakurai added that “for my part, I would like to continue working with Nintendo however I can.”

Masahiro Sakurai is part of an independent studio, Sora Ltd.formed solely by him: the rest of the Smash Bros. Ultimate workers were from Bandai Namco and Nintendo.

Precisely, last week it was seen that Studio 2 y Studio Stwo Bandai Namco teams expressly dedicated to video games. Nintendothey were working on two action games for Nintendo, one 3D (rumored to be Kid Icarus) and another 2D… which is probably a new/old Super Smash Bros. for Switch 2.