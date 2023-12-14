Al Muhairi said, during a discussion session in the UAE pavilion with Tom Vilsack, Secretary of Agriculture of the United States of America, that the number of partners of the “Agricultural Climate Innovation Mission” initiative has doubled very significantly from 275 to more than 600 partners, as the initiative today enjoys the support of government partners. From more than 55 countries across six continents who contribute more than $12 billion, we also work with non-governmental partners including academic institutions, non-profits, think tanks, and others.

Regarding the progress achieved by the initiative, Maryam Al Muhairi said that cooperation is the core of the success of the “Agricultural Climate Innovation Mission” initiative across various sectors and countries.

She pointed out that AgroSpace, the winner of the Agricultural Innovation Climate Initiative Grand Prize for its project “Leveraging the Power of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning,” will receive in-kind resources to develop its project “Revolutionizing Remote Sensing for Food Security,” which will help unleash Artificial intelligence capabilities.

She added that the number of innovative leaps has been doubled to reach 78 thanks to the support of our partners and their provision of the necessary funding, while each innovative leap seeks to support at least one of the following four main focus areas, which are: “smallholder farmers in low- and middle-income countries, in addition to technologies.” Emerging agroecological research as well as reducing methane emissions.”

The Minister of Climate Change and Environment explained that $228 million has been secured to expand the scope of innovative fermentation techniques that produce plant protein, which represents the latest achievements, while our biggest achievement is securing $460 million to restore productivity to 255,000 hectares of degraded agricultural and pasture lands in Brazil.

Regarding the topics that the “Agricultural Climate Innovation Mission” initiative and its partners should focus on over the next two years, Maryam Al Muhairi said that the issue of innovation in food systems has become a top priority for global sustainability, noting that despite the great progress achieved, we are still We see it as just a first step and it is necessary to accelerate the pace of work because we need as many viable solutions as possible.

She added: “We have an urgent task ahead of us that always requires speed. We are working at a point where the global hunger and climate crises intersect, and where people's lives are changing every day. We need the largest possible investment to ensure that the largest possible number of farmers are provided with the necessary solutions as quickly as possible.” “, noting the importance of coordination and cooperation as key tools to help achieve more achievements and faster.