The hacker group Rhysida followed through on their threats and released 1.3 million Insomniac Games documents. The attackers did not receive the requested payment for not publishing the stolen information, so they leaked personal information of employees and details of important agreements between Sony y Marvel.

In addition, they leaked a lot of material from Marvel's Wolverine, one of the studio's most important projects. Specifically, they revealed various videos that show a version of the game still in development and images that is already circulating all over the Internet.

Hackers leak videos with gameplay and more details of Marvel's Wolverine

Insomniac Games and Marvel's Wolverine were victims of a hack

According to the details, the hackers 1.67 TB of information and study material were stolen. Among the files there were various videos with gameplay from Marvel's Wolverine. As many expected, everything indicates that the game will follow the formula of other Insomniac Games titles and PlayStationThat is, it will be a third-person game that will be focused on action and narrative.

The material also reveals some mechanics and locations of the title. As if that were not enough, the hackers also revealed the supposed cast of the game, details of the plot and a supposed launch window for 2026.

That's not all, because the stolen information also included a trial version that can be run and that it would only run on PlayStation devkits. Thus, this is a hard blow to Insomniac Games, especially since information about all its projects for the coming years was also leaked.

Now, it is important to highlight that everything the leaked material is from approximately 2021. This means that does not show the game in its final state and that, probably, some things are going to be different in the final release.

All the material has been circulating on social networks and various forums for a few hours, so we recommend you be careful if you don't want to ruin any surprises related to Marvel's Wolverine. At the time of writing this, the companies have not shared an official statement on the matter.

