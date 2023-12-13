Marvel's Spider-Man 3, a new Ratchet & Clank and a Spider-Verse game would be in Insomniac Games' plans, according to leaked documents.

He Insomniac Games hack, which was confirmed by Sony and included private employee data, has also leaked information about some of the PlayStation studio's upcoming projects, including a sequel, or sequels, to Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

And, as user sut345 discovered on Reddit, via Insider Gaming, several documents include references to Marvel's Spider-Man 3 (SM3), something that is not a surprise and that many took for granted.

But there are also mentions of two unknown games, one such “RCE“(probably Ratchet & Clank) some such”Spider-???“.

In another document, you can read “additional support for Spider-Verse.” Therefore, Insomniac could be working separately on two Spider-Man games: Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 and also a Spider-Verse game.

It is speculated that the Spider-Verse game could be multiplayer

We already knew for a long time that Insomniac Games was working on a multiplayer game. And the most common speculation is that This Spider-Verse game is multiplayerespecially when it seems to be independent of Marvel's Spider-Man 3.

Can you imagine an online game where each player creates their own Spider-Man? What was seen in the movie Spider-Man Crossing the Multiverse could come true in an Insomniac game, with the potential to be one of Sony's “games as a service” that does work.

The leak also referenced a game called “RCE“, which suggests that Ratchet & Clank They could return after the successful Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart for PS5.

For now, the new thing from Insomniac will be Marvel's Wolverine, which is expected to arrive on PS5 in 2024.

Remember that these documents (stolen from Insomniac Games) could be obsolete or not entirely accurate, so for now the existence of a Spider-Verse game It's just a rumor… It still remains to be seen if the game Wolverine comes to PS5 next year.