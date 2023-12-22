Insomniac Games documents reveal that the PS5 exclusive would make the jump to PC in the next fiscal year, with a much larger budget than the two predecessors.

It is a shame that these leaks have to occur, as they cause irreparable damage to studios and companies in the industry. Now it's Insomniac Games' turn, the talented PlayStation studio after Ratchet & Clank and Spider-Man.

Recently, Insomniac launched Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for PS5, which is one of the best games of 2023, despite falling ''to zero'' in The Game Awards.

It has already been leaked that there will be up to three expansions for the title, throughout 2024, and a spin-off starring Venom (Miles Morales style) could even be in development.

The leak also reveals that Marvel's Spider-Man 3 is in the studio's plans, although it will come out in the final stretch of this generation, before the new X-Men game saga.

But we must remember that also There are plans to bring Marvel's Spider-Man 2, until now exclusive to PS5, to PC. The two previous games already had their respective ports developed by Nixxes.

Spider-Man 2 se dirige a PC

It is not confirmed by Sony or Insomniac Games. However, everything indicates that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will follow the path of its two predecessors, which were ported to PC by Nixxes Software.

It is great news, since they are two high-quality ports, which have also performed well in sales (especially the port of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered).

According to Insomniac Games leaks, Sony's idea is that This port will be released in the next fiscal year.

It is starts April 1, 2024 and ends on March 31, 2025. That is to say, there are many ballots for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 to arrive on PC next year (probably in the fall).

The budget that this port would have has even been leaked, which is undoubtedly much larger than the budget that Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales maintained for PC.

It seems that the estimated budget is 4.6 million dollars, and the project would be in the hands of Nixxes. It is double the budget that the studio had to port the first Spider-Man.

Let us remember that, months before this launch, Sony will launch Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition for PC. And it is very possible that The Last of Us Parte II Remastered follow the same path.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is one of the best games of 2023, which, for now, you can only play on PlayStation 5. If the leak is correct, in 2024 or perhaps 2025 we will enjoy a port of this sequel for compatibles.