Initially expected by the end of the year, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 update that will introduce the New Game Plus mode has been postponed to early 2024.

In a message spread in the last few hours via social media, in fact, Insomniac Games has made it known need more time to carry out all the necessary checks, so as to guarantee the highest possible level of quality. Finally, the developers declare that the complete list of changes and innovations that will be added by the patch will be released in the days preceding its publication.

