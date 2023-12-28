Although far from perfection, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 presents us with a very interesting story of the wall-crawler from the comics; However, there are those who claim that the narrative rhythm is uneven and has boring moments. Recently, a prestigious music producer joked about the start of the game and unintentionally sparked a debate in the comments.

We talk about Leland Tyler Waynebetter known in the music industry as Metro Boomin. For those who don't know, he is a producer and songwriter who collaborated with famous artists, such as 21 Savage, Migos, Post Malone, The Weekend, etc.

Metro Boomin has a close relationship with the spider superhero from Marvel. In addition to participating in the soundtrack of Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse, he played a version of the character in the animated film.

Thus, the professional musician surprised few when he revealed earlier this week that he will be playing Marvel's Spider-Man 2. In fact, he commented that he does not plan to finish his new album, Pluto, until he finishes the video game. Insomniac Games.

Metro Boomin teases the start of Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Although the story of the open world title begins with the epic battle against Sandman, it quickly slows down to show the life of Peter Parker far from his role as a superhero. Although these scenes serve to introduce the characters and the most dramatic moments, there are those who consider them boring.

In a follow-up post, Leland Tyler Wayne mocks the video game's slow start. Specifically, he hints that he finds the scene where Peter Parker has to clean the house boring. His comments caught the attention of some fans, who they criticized the musician.

“Haven't you heard about creating a story? It's like you want to say: 'hurry up, scene, I just want to play,'” one user said. “It's called having a story,” said another. “It's a narrative game”commented a third.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 fans criticized the musician

Shortly after, Metro Boomin responded to the criticism, stating that he knows that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is a game with a heavy emphasis on story, so he just wanted to troll his fans. In fact, he commented that the narrative games are his favoritessince he played Red Dead Redemption 2 “day and night” for a year.

In response to other users, Leland Tyler Wayne confessed that Rocksteady's Batman: Arkham saga is one of his favorites and praised Ghost of Tsushima, the exclusive PlayStation. He also revealed that he planned to play Cyberpunk 2077 CD Projekt REDbut was discouraged when he heard that it had many bugs.

Metro Boomin is a big fan of narrative video games

But tell us, do you think the beginning of the game is boring? Let us read you in the comments.

