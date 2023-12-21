Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has been the big winner of the popular PlayStation Game of the Year 2023 awards. The game has won several Platinum trophies on this occasion.

It is time to hand out awards and after The Game Awards 2023 there are many other galas that offer tribute to the best games of the year. PlayStation has its own Game of the Year 2023 and in this case the winners have already been announced.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has been the most acclaimed game winning in up to 8 categories. Others that have succeeded have been Hogwarts Legacy or Sea of ​​Stars. We leave you all the victors of PS5 y PS4 during this year 2023.

Best character of the year

Platinum Trophy: Venom | Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Gold Trophy: Astarion | Baldur's Gate 3 Silver Trophy: Kraven | Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Bronze Trophy: Clive Rosfield | Final Fantasy XVI

Best story of the year

Platinum Trophy: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Gold Trophy: Baldur's Gate 3 Silver Trophy: Alan Wake 2 Bronze Trophy: Final Fantasy XVI

Best graphic performance of the year

Platinum Trophy: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Gold Trophy: Alan Wake 2 Silver Trophy: Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Bronze Trophy: Final Fantasy XVI

Best art direction of the year

Platinum Trophy: Alan Wake 2 Gold Trophy: Baldur's Gate 3 Silver Trophy: Diablo IV Bronze Trophy: Sea of ​​Stars

Best audio design of the year

Platinum Trophy: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Gold Trophy: Alan Wake 2 Silver Trophy: Hogwarts Legacy Bronze Trophy: Resident Evil 4

Best soundtrack of the year

Platinum Trophy: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Gold Trophy: Final Fantasy XVI Silver Trophy: Baldur's Gate 3 Bronze Trophy: Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Best accessibility options of the year

Platinum Trophy: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Gold Trophy: Resident Evil 4 Silver Trophy: Street Fighter 6 Bronze Trophy: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Best use of the Dualsense this year

Platinum Trophy: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Gold Trophy: Hogwarts Legacy Silver Trophy: Alan Wake 2 Bronze Trophy: Resident Evil 4

Best multiplayer experience of the year

Platinum Trophy: Baldur’s Gate 3 Gold Trophy: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Silver Trophy: Mortal Kombat 1 Bronze Trophy: Street Fighter 6

Best constantly supported game of the year

Platinum Trophy: Fortnite Gold Trophy: GTA Online Silver Trophy: Final Fantasy XIV Bronze Trophy: No Man's Sky

Best expansion of the year

Platinum Trophy: Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Gold Trophy: Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores Silver Trophy: Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways Bronze Trophy: Destiny 2: Lightfall

Best sports game of the year

Platinum Trophy: EA Sports FC 24 Trofeo de oro: The Crew Motorfest Trofeo de plata: Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged Trofeo de bronce: NBA 2K24

Best indie game of the year

Platinum Trophy: Sea of Stars Gold Trophy: Blasphemous 2 Silver Trophy: Dredge Bronze Trophy: Humanity

Best VR game of the year

Platinum Trophy: Resident Evil Village VR Mode Trofeo de oro: Horizon Call of the Mountain Trofeo de plata: Nock Trofeo de bronce: Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge

Best PS4 game of the year

Platinum Trophy: Hogwarts Legacy Gold Trophy: Resident Evil 4 Silver Trophy: Lies of P Bronze Trophy: Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon

Best PS5 game of the year

Platinum Trophy: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Gold Trophy: Baldur's Gate 3 Silver Trophy: Final Fantasy XVI Bronze Trophy: Alan Wake 2

Best development studio of the year

Platinum Trophy: Insomniac Games Gold Trophy: Larian Studios Silver Trophy: CD Projekt RED Bronze Trophy: Square Enix

Most anticipated game from 2024 onwards

Platinum Trophy: Grand Theft Auto VI Gold Trophy: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Silver Trophy: Marvel's Wolverine Bronze Trophy: Dragon's Dogma 2

As for other details about PlayStation, it has recently been reported that PlayStation 5 has reached 50 million consoles sold since its launch, following in the footsteps of PS4.

