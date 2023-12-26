Marvel's Spider-Man 2 managed to stand out and immediately became one of the best games of 2023, as it was even nominated for GOTY at The Game Awards 2023. Likewise, it was a commercial success with more than 5 million copies sold. Although it is a very well-rounded product, its development was far from being a walk in the park.

The video game of Insomniac Games expands the combat system of the first title and presents an emotional story that shines thanks to its epic moments; However, some players believe that the narrative presents some problemsespecially during the final stages of the campaign.

This situation appears to be a consequence of the inherent difficulties of development. Recently, the project director spoke about one of the most complicated moments of the production.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Creative Director Talks About the Most Difficult Moment in Development

During his participation in the podcast AIAS Game Maker’s Notebook presented by Ted Price, Bryan Intiharcreative director of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, opened up and shed a little light on one of the most complicated instances of the development process.

The Insomniac Games creative revealed that, at one point during production, the team thought they wouldn't be able to achieve expected quality standards for the second half of the story. This situation led to a meeting with Sony producers.

This interview with Bryan Intihar suggests that during development of Spider-Man 2, Sony told Insomniac that the game wasn’t going to reach the level of quality that it should and resulted in them having to rework a lot of things for the back half of the game https://t.co/RwhN0MNleA pic.twitter.com/o48p2ql3Cw — Will (@WilliamD1123) December 22, 2023

Bryan Intihar reveals that the studio maintained a “heated” conversation with Sony producers. Immediately, she clarifies that the word “heated” refers more to a feeling of frustration than to an argumentative discussion. This meeting caused a very emotional reaction in him.

The creative director of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 comments that he took a step back from the talk to reevaluate the objectives. As the meeting continued via Zoom, he created a sketch of the new plan on a napkin and presented it. That allowed the project to get back on track and continue. Despite the problems in the narrative, the end result is outstanding.

Bryan Intihar refrained from sharing more details about it, so it is unknown why the team thought the story would not meet the company's quality standards.

Fans theorize that the developers removed some sequences with Venom, which makes sense when we remember that the voice actor Tony Todd He confessed that Insomniac Games did not use a considerable portion of his voice lines. That being said, what changes the studio made during production are unknown.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 cost more than $300 billion

But tell us, do you think the open world game lived up to expectations? Let us read you in the comments.

