The hacking of Insomniac Games and the leak of information about the PlayStation studio is one of the big scandals of the year. However, the data and details also serve to analyze the current state of the video game industry and what is happening with large traditional AAA productions, which seem to become a very expensive luxury and increasingly less justifiable from the point of view. financial.

Video: Video games (as we knew them) are going to die

How much did Marvel's Spider-Man 2 cost?

Among the leaks that occurred due to the Insomniac Games hack is budget-level data on the cost of some of PlayStation's AAA games in recent years. The case in question is part of a Tweak Town report where it was revealed that the cost of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was $300 MDD, which includes the development cost and the advertising campaign. However, this figure is not only scandalous in itself, but also because it exceeds the cost that Sony paid for Insomniac at the time. Yes, a single video game costs more than the entire studio when it was purchased.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 cost $300 million

How much did Insomniac Games cost?

According to the information, Sony paid $229 million for Insomniac Games in fall 2019 to add it as a PlayStation Studios team. The figure is surprising because not many years have passed since that and not long ago the Japanese company did the same buying Bungie for $3600 MDDa studio that today has become a problem due to its financial and labor problems after the fall of Destiny 2.

The cost of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 exposes the harsh reality in the industry for AAA productions and even more so if they are exclusive. In 2022, David Jaffe, creator of God of War, warned that traditional AAA models were in danger of disappearing as the costs of making them are increasing. The detail in question is that the user base that prefers them and pays for them does not grow and is only replaced in each generation, making it difficult to justify them as a business. In the case of PlayStation, it is known that during the PS4 era, which stood out for the console's great exclusives, these were only purchased by 10% of the installed base.

In other news, the Insomniac Games hack revealed data about Sunset Overdrive, a game it developed exclusively for Xbox One. In this case, the results were not good as the studio, now PlayStation, only earned a little more than $500 USD.

Stay informed, at LEVEL UP.

Related video: The good, the bad and the meh of Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News