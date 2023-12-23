It seems that Miles Morales has tired of swinging his webs.

Miles has hidden talents.

One of the most anticipated games by PlayStation 5 players has been this Marvel's Spider-Man 2. The Sony title has even been nominated for many categories at The Game Awards gala, although it has not won any awards, no one can deny that the hours of fun it is offering its users are incredible. Although logically, the bugs are still present and on this occasion They transform the game from a skate game. Tony Hawk arrives in the Spider-Man universe.

Bugs are something common in games, some will ruin your game by making you stay locked in places, others will turn cobwebs into weapons of torture and others, like this one, will make you laugh watching as your favorite superhero slides in the purest Tony Hawk style. If you want to see what we mean, don't worry, a little further down you will have a video that will show you the surreal situation that one of the players of this title experienced. It seems that the possibilities in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 are very wide.

Spider-Man leaves the cobwebs and goes skateboarding

On this occasion, the person responsible for offering you this curious situation has been the Reddit user hellachode. In the video that we will leave you just below these lines you will be able to see how the user is swinging and at the moment of touching the ground, his character starts to slide causing the situation to get completely out of control. She opens her eyes wide, because this new trick seems complicated to unlock.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2’s new unlockable character is SICK!

You've seen it, it seems like Spider-Man is pretty good at grinding on the rails. The comments on the post are quite descriptive and even say that Insomniac should put this in the next games. It would certainly be a truly epic form of movement, although it doesn't seem to be very consistent with what you're used to seeing from Spider-Man.

You see that bugs can even be funny and make you laugh occasionally. In fact, until recently there was one that allowed you explore the city with VenomHowever, when they patched that bug, the community even complained. Yes, there seem to be bugs that even players like, who knows, maybe we'll see Spidey skate through the middle of the city again.

