Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will have a new update in early 2024 with New Game +, replay missions or change the time. And at the moment, Insomniac does not mention the leaks.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 hasn't had many major updates on PlayStation 5 following its release in 2023, and many fans are looking forward to the mode's release New Game +.

Well then, Insomniac Games announced it with a statement on Twitter: the next update of the game will be released early 2024with New Game+ but also other highly requested features, such as changing the time of day or replaying missions from Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Of course, Insomniac Games has not commented on the recent hack who have suffered (confirmed by Sony) from a ransomware group that threatens to leak all data to the Internet If they don't receive 2 million dollars in a week.

The hacking group obtained a lot of data (including private employee data) that included screenshots of Marvel's Wolverine and references to its other games, among which appears to be a Spider-Verse game…

Marvel's Spider-Man 2's next update in early 2024

Coming back to the update, Insomniac Games recognizes that these functions require more testing to ensure they have the quality they deserve. These include New Game+ability to change the time of day, change tendril colors, and replay story missions.

Changing the time of day was one of the things that fans requested the most, because after beating the story you can only explore New York on a sunny day.

The fans discovered a bug to force a time change: enter certain Mysteriums and exit at the right time, to explore NY at night, at dawn, raining…

They will give more information when the time comes, but they have also worked on Audio Description. The update of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 It will be released on PS5 in early 2024, and at the moment they don't say anything about DLC…

