One of the almost forgotten Infinity Stones will be part of this character’s next story.

The Ego Stone will be part of Magneto’s next story, and will likely tie into his resurrection.

In the Marvel Universe, the Infinity Stones have come to be considered one of the most powerful weapons or objects we can find, having been Covered by both extremely powerful heroes and villainssuch as, for example, Adam Warlock, Nebula, Captain America and, as is well known, also the Mad Titan, Thanos.

Although initially there were only 6 gems (Soul, Space, Time, Power, Reality and Mind), throughout the franchise’s stories, new gems have been introducedsome of those being the Gem of Rhythm, the Gem of Continuity, the Gem of Death, and, which we will talk about in this post: the Gem of the Ego.

And Marvel will soon release the story Resurrection of Magneto, where fans will be able to see Storm on a journey to revive Magneto, facing various threats, and eventually encountering the Infinity Stones, including the technically forgotten Ego Gem. Next, we will tell you all the details, but you should know that this post Contains spoilers for volume #1 of the Resurrection of Magneto comic.

The Ego Stone will return to the Marvel Universe in the upcoming comic series Resurrection of Magneto

Having been dead and missing during the latter part of the X-Men’s Krakoan Era, Magneto will finally return to the pages of comics in his upcoming limited series Resurrection of Magneto.

As mentioned above, this series will be starring the mutant Stormwritten and illustrated by Al Ewing, Luciano Vecchio, David Curiel, Joe Sabino and Jordan D. White, and will be launched on January 24 of next year 2024.

Although there is still some time before this story is available, the franchise has recently revealed a preview without letters through the medium Comicbook.com, where we can see Storm traveling to the higher mystical realmsbeing greeted by the villain Tarn the Indifferent, and behind him a collection of cosmic powers such as the Living Tribunal, the Embodiment of Death and the six Infinity Stones, which are next to the lesser-known seventh gem: the Ego Stone.

Taking into account that the preview pages, having no text, do not reveal much beyond the visual, for the moment There is no idea what the role of the Ego Gem could be. or the rest of the Gems and cosmic powers in Magneto’s resurrection, and whether these could be directly involved with it.

As far as the Gems are concerned, they were created from the death of a cosmic being in the early days of the Universe, each one being a trait of this being: Soul, Mind, Space, Reality, Time and Power. The Ego Stone was the last indication of his personality, and It was believed that it had disappeared forever when it was expelled to the Ultraverse..

However, this preview of Magneto’s upcoming story appears to reveal that the Ego Stone, like Magneto himself, although it was believed that he would not have a return to the Marvel Universe, will be part of this next Storm story and adventureon her journey to bring back the evil villain, which will likely lead her to face various threats and obstacles on her path to reviving Magneto.

