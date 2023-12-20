Jean Gray is a character who has experienced a lot of suffering, and caused it too. But Marvel has shown everything this girl could have become.

Marvel gives a brief glimpse of everything Jean Gray from the original X-Men could have been.

The X-Men are some of the most iconic and beloved characters in the entire Marvel universe, as Their adventures are always packed with action, epic combats and struggles for acceptance from those who repudiate them. Overall, these heroes have won the hearts of millions of people around the world.

Within the endearing team of the original X-Men, we can highlight Jean Grey, considered a mutant with great power that surpasses many, in part due to his union with the Phoenix Force. But in The Original X-Men comic #1 you can see everything this girl could become. Although we warn you that there will be spoilers.

Through an alternate Marvel reality, everything that Jean Gray could have been has been shown

As we have mentioned, the original X-Men group was made up of a lot of high-quality mutants, both in what refers to powers such as charismatic and interesting. And one of the most notable of her, without a doubt, has always been Jean Gray due to her great destructive capacity and her internal conflicts in harboring the Phoenix Force.

When talking about Jean and the Phoenix Force, emphasis is usually placed on the negative aspects, like the Dark Phoenix bow, For example. However, in The Original X-Men comic #1, created by Christos Gage, Greg Land, Jay Leisten and Frank D'Armata, a glimpse, through an alternate reality, of what this could have been like young mutant

The first thing is to understand the context, because this comic begins with an impressive combat between the X-Men against the villains Plantman and the Eel. But before the heroes could achieve victory, they were sent through portals to an unknown place, beyond time.

When the heroes recover, they encounter an adult version of Jean Grey, which houses the Phoenix Force inside. This girl wears her classic outfit with a purple hue, symbolizing the peace and harmony she has achieved with the power that lies within her.

This version of Jean Gray confirms that, in her reality, the Phoenix Force asked her permission to create a bond with her. This means there was never an unhealthy cheating relationship. and tricks between the mutant and this great power. Thus, this new Jean has been able to create a bond of balance and peace with the Phoenix Force.

But that's not all, because this variant of Jean tries to find other X-Men teams from alternate realities to ask them to convince their versions of Jean Gray not to create multiversal-level wars, like the one experienced in the Dark Phoenix saga, for example.

Jean Gray has even had to fight alternate versions of herself to protect the multiverse. But it's not all, since she was even killed at the Hellfire Gala and, although she could not be resurrected by Krakoa's protocols, the Phoenix Force brought her back.

This brief look at a new Jean Gray confirms that this variant has achieved a state of peace and balance in conjunction with the Phoenix Forcecreating a bond that makes her even more powerful.

