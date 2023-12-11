Nightcrawler shows why he is an improved version of Peter Parker’s Spider-Man.

Spider-Man takes on a new role in the Marvel Universe

Join the conversation

A new version of Spider-Man just appeared in the Marvel Universe. The Uncanny Spider-Man has officially arrived, as the well-known X-Men Nightcrawler has taken on a new role on Earth. However, instead of simply replacing Peter Parker, Kurt Wagner has shown that he is several steps ahead, defeating a couple of thieves by showing that he has a great advantage over the Spider-Man most traditional of all. The comic Uncanny Spider-Man #1 has shown Nightcrawler going into action against two thieves with a radical change in his powers.

Nightcrawler shows why he is an improved version of Peter Parker’s Spider-Man

Thieves do an impressive move when crossing Central Park and they realize that if they can get away from the tall buildings of the city, Spider-Man, who shoots webs, will not have a chance to keep up with them. If it were Peter Parker They would be absolutely right, but the reality is that they face the Uncanny Spider-Manwhose teleportation powers stop them in that very act. Kurt Wagner thus demonstrates that it has become a superior version of Spider-Man.

After the destruction orchestrated by Orchis, the X-Men are in a very difficult time. In the midst of total chaos that prevails in Marvel, Nightcrawler has become the new Spider-Man of NY, apparently choosing to hide in plain sight. It is not yet known why Nightcrawler chose to become this hero, but Marvel is betting on the radical change of the mutant. Not only are Spider-Man’s villains getting new X-Men-related upgrades, but Nightcrawler’s origin is being completely reinvented.

Now that Nightcrawler’s origin has changed, the X-Men will have to adapt to their new life in the best way they can. Nightcrawler has always been one of the most complex mutants, supported by fascinating powers. As Uncanny Spider-Man, he will show what makes him a hero in the shadow of the X-Men and evolve Spider-Man’s legacy to unsuspected limits. This version of Spider-Man based on Nightcrawler has proven to be a good starting point to tell new things about the Spider-Man myth.

The comic The Uncanny Spider-Man #1 It is now available.

Join the conversation