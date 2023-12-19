Discover how Jane Howlett and other Wolverines face a fearsome enemy

In an unexpected twist that promises to shake up the Marvel universe, the publisher announces Weapon X-Men, a four-issue miniseries that brings together different variants of Wolverine from multiple realities. Set to launch in March 2024, this exciting series is helmed by writer Christos Gage and artist Yildiray Çinar. But what makes this series so special?

A gathering of multidimensional heroes

The story of Weapon In this story, Phoenix recruits Professor X's five original students to solve another time-displaced disaster. However, they face an unprecedented threat, leading the team to summon the X-Men's “big gun.”

The most notable thing about Weapon X-Men is its focus on a variety of Wolverines from different universes. Among them are the Wolverine from the Age of Apocalypse, the Wolverine from Earth X, the Zombie variant, Old Man Logan, and a new variant: Jane Howlett from Earth-1281. Together, these iconic characters will face an enemy feared even by Phoenix.

The new Wolverine that revolutionizes the multiverse

Among the different variants of Wolverine that come together in this epic adventure, stands out Jane Howlett, a recent addition to the pantheon of Marvel heroes. His presence not only adds diversity to the team, but also opens up new narrative possibilities. Hailing from Earth-1281, Jane is a reflection of how Marvel continues to innovate and expand its universe, bringing new perspectives to classic characters.

On the other hand, the idea of ​​bringing together multiple versions of a character as iconic as Logan is not only a tribute to his legacy, but also a testament to Marvel's rich history. When compared with variants such as Old Man Logan o to Zombie variants, this new comic not only celebrates the various iterations of the X-Men's most famous mutant over the years, but also offers a refreshing and exciting look at what it means to be this revered character in different universes. This multifaceted approach promises a unique experience for new readers and long-time fans alike.

An exciting project for Gage and Çinar

Christos Gage expresses his excitement to continue exploring the Marvel Multiverse in Weapon X-Men, working alongside the talented Yildiray Çinar. Gage highlights Çinar's skill in both action scenes and representing crowds, comparing him to the legendary George Pérez. He promises a play packed with action, key character moments, pathos, and literally devastating events.

“An all-Wolverine team, including the never-before-seen Jane Howlett! Against a threat from the Original X-Men? With Yildiray Çinar, whose ability for action scenes is as brilliant as his ability for characters and who has a George Pérez-style level of skill with crowds? Move from one alternate universe to another! Sign me up! We're packing a LOT of action, story, character moments, pathos, and sometimes literally devastating moments into these four issues, so don't miss out,” says Gage.

The countdown to launch

Weapon X-Men #1 will go on sale March 6, 2024, from Marvel Comics. This series promises to be an exciting addition to the Marvel canon, taking Wolverine and his variants to new narrative and visual heights. With the promise of an intense narrative and exceptional art, Weapon X-Men is shaping up to be a must-see for fans of the comics and the Marvel universe.