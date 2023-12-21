The rumors that have arisen since the launch of “Miss Marvel” and “The Marvels” about the arrival of the Young Avengers are beginning to sound louder and we could have a movie about them

The film industry never ceases to surprise us and Marvel Studios seems to have an ace up its sleeve. After the resounding success of his superhero movies, a new rumor has emergedpointing to a change of course for the Young Avengers: from a planned Disney+ series to a big-screen movie. This unexpected turn raises the question: Is Marvel paving the way for a new generation of heroes?

The origin of the rumor

The information comes from Daniel Richtman, a well-known insiderwho suggests that the change to film format could be a Marvel strategy to “present significant events in a theatrical setting.” Although nothing has been officially announced, hints date back to “The Marvels,” where the interaction between Kamala Khan and Kate Bishop by Hailee Steinfeld at the end of the Captain Marvel sequel, sparks speculation about the formation of a team of young superheroes.

In a landscape where even established heroes face challenges at the box office, Marvel and Disney seem to be betting on a market recovery before this project goes into production. The doubt persists: How will the general public react to a Young Avengers movie? This move could represent a risk or a masterstroke on the part of the studio.

Cast with potential: Beyond Kamala and Kate

Iman Vellani, who plays Ms. Marvel, expressed interest in a dynamic trio alongside Miles Morales and Sam Alexander in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although they don't yet exist in live action, their enthusiasm for these characters highlights the possibility of exploring new dynamics and relationships in the MCU.

The expectation grows: Will we see Miles Morales and Sam/Nova in this first iteration of the Young Avengers? The answer is still up in the air, but the truth is that The inclusion of these characters in the MCU is only a matter of time.

Beyond Kamala Khan, Kate Bishop and Cassie Lang, there are other young characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) who could join the Young Avengers. One of the most exciting possibilities is Billy and Tommy Maximoff, Wanda Maximoff's children, presented in the series “WandaVision”. His ability to manipulate reality and magical powers could add a fascinating dimension to the team.

Another interesting addition would be Harley Keener, the young genius introduced in “Iron Man 3.” After his brief appearance at Tony Stark's funeral in “Avengers: Endgame,” fans have speculated about his possible return. Given his intelligence and experience with Stark technology, Harley could take on an Iron Man-like role on the team.

Eli Bradley is another potential candidate. Grandson of Isaiah Bradley, one of the first African-American super-soldiers, Eli was introduced in “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.” Although he has yet to display superhuman abilities in the MCU, in the comics he is known as Patriot and leads the Young Avengers on several occasions.

Or there could be two goalkeepers in the team, we can't forget Lila Barton, the daughter of Clint Barton (Hawkeye), who showed off archery skills in “Avengers: Endgame.” Her inclusion in the Young Avengers could be an homage to her father's legacy and would add an interesting family dynamic to the team.

The inclusion of these characters in the Young Avengers would not only be a reflection of the diversity and richness of the MCU, but would also offer new narratives and team dynamics. The prospect of seeing these young heroes come together on the big screen is an exciting prospect., and could mean a significant evolution in the MCU narrative. With each new project, Marvel Studios continues to expand its universe, and the Young Avengers could be the next big step in this continued expansion.