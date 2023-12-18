This healing ability is the most powerful in the entire Marvel universe, but it can also cause serious side effects.

Marvel has revealed what the most powerful healing ability in its entire universe is.

When talking about regenerative and healing powers in the Marvel universe, it is usually Characters like Wolverine and Deadpool himself stand out, as they have proven that their healing abilities can achieve epic feats. However, it has recently been confirmed that there is a character who surpasses these two mutants.

As we've mentioned, Wolverine and Deadpool's healing factor is impressive. In fact, at one point, Logan has even been regenerated from a drop of blood. Real madness! But There is a character who has a much more powerful healing ability than that of these mutants, although it also has a grim consequence. Below, we will tell you all the details.

Phil Urich's healing power is the most powerful in Marvel, but it has a serious side effect

Phil Urich is one of the most interesting characters in the Marvel universe, as he has been represented under various names over the years. Although his time as a Hobgoblin has been the most remembered.

However, Phil was killed by Norman Osborn, who in another reality has become the Gold Goblin, in Amazing Spider-Man comic #797. which was published in 2018. Since then, he has remained dead. But this has changed in comic #2 of Red Goblin, a character that was born from the union of Carnage and Green Goblin, created by Alex Paknadel, David Curiel, Jan Bazaldua and Joe Caramagna.

Phil Urich has come back to life, more or less, and all thanks to the Leprechaun formula that this he ingested a long time ago and it granted him his abilities so characteristic, such as super strength and, logically, having driven him completely crazy.

But when talking about the abilities granted by the Goblin formula, it is not Emphasis is usually placed on its healing abilities, which have managed to resurrect other characters, such as Norman Osborn or Ned Leeds. However, these men were dead for a very short time, unlike Phil Urich.

In Red Goblin comic #2, it can be seen that Phil Urich has returned from the grave. This means that its healing powers go much further those of other users of the Leprechaun formula and even characters like Wolverine and Deadpool, since Phil was dead for a long time.

Phil's healing powers have allowed him to reverse cell death, to a certain extent, bringing it back to life. However, he has had to pay a big consequence and that is that his appearance looks like that of a zombie.

Healing powers are generally quite popular among comic book fans, and emphasis is always placed on the impressive feats they accomplish. But now, Marvel May Prove These Abilities Have Consequences unpleasant for the user, as has been seen with Phil Urich, who has suffered from a process of zombification when using this power.

Phil Urich has not only become a clear example of the healing factor taken to a new level, but also in a rather tragic casebecause its appearance looks terrifying and unpleasant.

