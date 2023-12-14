Arkane advertises job offers with a brief preview of his next project.

Marvel's Blade is the new thing from Arkane

Join the conversation

The announcement of Marvel's Blade was one of the most unexpected reveals at The Game Awards last week. Bethesda Softworks and Marvel Games announced that Arkane Lyoncreators of Deathloop and Dishonored, are preparing a new third-person single-player game based on the comic book hero Blade.

At the moment, it is known that the title will take players to a quarantined section of Paris in the middle of a supernatural emergency. To be more concise, It will be a series of vampires that terrorize the city of lights and force Parisians to take refuge inside their homes at night to wait for dawn.

While it is true that the announcement trailer briefly showed the appearance of this Paris immersed in chaos, Sebastien Mitton, co-creative and artistic director of Arkane Lyon, has published three new pieces of Marvel's Blade concept art on social network X.

Thus, You can see the vampire hunter in various places in the capital of Francefrom the roof of a building, through the shadows of an alley and ending up with a subway train full of vampires, while Blade fights bats in the station from outside.

Your excitement following Marvel’s Blade reveal means the world to us. Here’s some exclusive eye candy from our Art heroes at Lyon! ❤️ Want to team-up? Check out Arkane Lyon’s open positions as we’re looking for talents in various disciplines: https://t.co/JZNi6qGbJ4 pic.twitter.com/INV3h7u2VG — Sebastien Mitton (@mitmitman) December 14, 2023

Marvel's Blade will arrive in a few years

Unfortunately, the reason for publishing these images has been none other than advertise a series of job offers that will be added to the project that has just begun its development. “Arkane Lyon has just begun development of the game, which will feature an original story with the immersive gameplay and world-class narrative characteristic of the studio,” they anticipated last week.

Join the conversation