Bethesda and Arkane Lyon have announced that they are working on Marvel’s Blade, a new action video game dedicated to the daytime vampire slayer of the House of Ideas. It will be a single player title with a third-person view aimed at a mature audience.

“In honor of Blade’s 50th anniversary, we found the perfect match for Daytime in Arkane Lyon, a studio of uncompromising artists who continually push the boundaries of game design and innovation beyond the limit,” said Bill Rosemann, VP and Creative Director of Marvel Games. “In addition to their award-winning talent, it is their personal passion and bold vision for our half-human, half-vampire iconoclast that makes this collaboration perfect.”

Development has just started, so it is very likely that it will take quite some time before the game sees the light of day, but the team assures that the work will present an original story with the immersive gameplay typical of the studio and a high-level narrative sector. Marvel’s Blade will take players to a quarantined section of Paris in the midst of a supernatural emergency: vampires have appeared, terrorizing the city of lights and forcing Parisians to take refuge in their homes at night.

“From his trench coat to his iconic sunglasses, Blade is an elegant and refined character,” said Sebastien Mitton, Co-Creative and Art Director, Arkane Lyon. “This project is the perfect opportunity to push Arkane’s artistic style into even more modern and bold territory. The essence of our work lies in the meeting between high-impact ideas and innovative know-how.”

