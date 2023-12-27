Journalist Jeff Grubb suggests that the newly announced Blade video game could be one of the first titles on the next Xbox.

We have the hype through the roof with Blade. And not only because of the new film starring Mahershala Ali (which premieres on November 7, 2025), but also because of his return to video games with Bethesda and Arkane Lyon.

It was one of the big surprises seen at The Game Awards 2023. After Deathloop, released in 2021, the French studio is now working on Eric Brooks' new video game.

We don't know if it will be exclusive to Microsoft platforms (almost certainly yes), and for now has no launch window.

According to its director, Dinga Bakaba, Marvel’s Blade has just started its development, so it is very possible that its launch will be close to that of Marvel's Wolverine (from Insomniac Games).

According to a recent rumor, the new vampire adventure from Arkane Studios It could even be released for the next Microsoft consolewhich would be ahead of PlayStation.

When is Marvel's Blade coming out?

At the moment, the only thing we know is that Marvel's Blade is a third-person action adventure, set in the center of Paris. It is very possible that it is in development for Xbox Series X|S and PC, with a direct launch on Game Pass.

However, We do not expect to see it in 2024, nor in 2025. It looks like its launch will take place in the final stretch of this generation of consoles.

According to statements by journalist Jeff Grubb, in the XboxEra Podcast program, the intentions of Bethesda and Microsoft go through a late release… and intergenerationall.

What does this mean? Well, Marvel's Blade would be a game shared between Xbox Series X|S and the next Microsoft consolewhich could hit stores between 2026 and 2028.

Regarding the game itself, Grubb assures that Its launch is scheduled for 2027, at the earliest.. That is, there are options for it to be delayed for another year.

All this It has not been confirmed by either Bethesda or Arkane, nor by Microsoft. The only thing that is certain is that the game is already underway.

Marvel's Blade is one of Xbox's highlights for the coming years, directed by Arkane Lyon. In the coming months we will know if it is exclusive to Microsoft platformsas well as other aspects about its gameplay, story, graphics and release window.