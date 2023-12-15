Announced a few days ago durante i The Game Awards, Marvel’s Blade has already attracted the attention of the public, so much so that Arkane Lyon has decided to disseminate some concept art of the action adventure in development at the French studio.

He thought about publishing them l’art director Sebastien MittonThat sui social has published three images to help us better understand the atmosphere of the game and the direction that the team has decided to take.

We remember that development of Marvel's Blade began recently, so it will take quite some time before the game sees the light of day. Or rather, moonlight.

